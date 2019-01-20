CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several local organizations came together in Coral Gables for a camp cleanup.

Volunteers for United Way of Miami-Dade and Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida to help beautify Camp Mahachee, located along Old Cutler Road, Saturday.

The two groups joined forces in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“We are about 4,000 volunteers in Miami-Dade County, including Women United, which is 2,700,” said United Way volunteer Kathy Alexander, “and we’re representing Girl Scouts and the power of Women United. We are here cleaning up, painting. We’re actually refurbishing this beautiful area.”

More than 100 volunteers worked on the project, which included painting cabins and restoring natural beauty to the area.

