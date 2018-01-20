DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County helped collect some tools for schools, Saturday morning.

The organization teamed up with Publix and Suddath Relocation Systems for a supply drive. The event was held at Suddath Relocation Systems in Deerfield Beach.

More than $500,000 worth of notebooks, pencils and pens have been collected for Broward County schoolteachers.

Thank you @UnitedWayBC , @Publix & Suddath Logistics for another successful “Tools for Schools” event – providing our teachers & schools needed supplies. Great to see volunteers including @BrowardTeachers Union working it this morning. pic.twitter.com/MShJNHKm8V — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) January 20, 2018

Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of the United Way of Broward County, explained how the distribution of supplies worked. “All of our teachers come through, like an assembly line,” she said. “They pop their trucks, we open their back doors, and we completely load up their cars with cases and cases of school supplies.”

United Way decided to hold the distribution in the middle of the school year because, teachers said, classroom supplies are dwindling.

