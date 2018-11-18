United Way of Broward County distributes Thanksgiving meals to military families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way of Broward County’s Mission United came together to distribute Thanksgiving meals to military families.

A total of 250 dinner baskets were distributed Saturday, with each basket serving four people.

The dinner baskets come fully stocked with all necessary canned and packaged food items plus a Publix gift card.

“This is about the fifth year that we’ve done our Thanksgiving meal giveaway, and we’re really happy to be doing it again for a fifth year,” said Ryan Bancroft, the Mission United engagement manager. “It’s important because it provides veteran families with some budget relief, and it allows them to provide a good meal for their family for the holidays.”

The veterans were served through a drive-thru setup at the United Way parking lot in Fort Lauderdale.

Recipients of the dinner baskets needed to bring an online ticket confirmation as well as proof of veteran or military status.

