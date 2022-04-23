MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers from United Way Miami gathered to build, pack, and distribute early literacy, hygiene, hurricane preparedness and meal kits to over 700 Miami-Dade families on their second annual VolunteerMiami Day.

Over 100 volunteers attended the event near the 3200 block of Southwest Third Avenue around 9 a.m., Saturday.

VolunteerMiami is an opportunity for volunteers in community service for local organizations.

United Way Miami President and CEO Joe Zubi also attended the event.

