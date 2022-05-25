MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami held a ceremony honoring Darlene Perez and Jorge Perez for their work over the years in helping vulnerable families across Miami-Dade County.

The ceremony honoring the couple and their foundation, The Perez Family Foundation, was held on Wednesday.

A portion of United Way’s Annex building was named after the family.

The foundation has donated “nearly $2.9 million that was placed in United Way Miami’s endowment fund.”

“We are so grateful to Darlene and Jorge for their continued support and trust throughout the years,” said Joe Zubi, United Way Miami interim President & CEO. “Thanks to donors like them we are able to continue fueling our mission of building a thriving and equitable community for all.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.