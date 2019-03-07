United Way, MDCPS hold annual breakfast ceremony to celebrate big 2018 campaign

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade County Public Schools came together to celebrate students, teachers and administrators who raised $1.5 million in 2018.

The two organizations acknowledged the hard work of many people in a ceremony at Jungle Island, at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Thursday morning.

The annual breakfast ceremony honored the school system’s 2018 United Way campaign.

MDCPS Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman said, “United Way helps those who can’t help themselves, and so all of our students, and our faculty, and our 40,000 employees reach down, and they do things for others, and that’s really what about makes a community.”

The ceremony also included an awards presentation, which recognized the top school district campaigns.

Both organizations have worked together for more than 40 years to help children and families in the South Florida community.

