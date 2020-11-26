United Way hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving distribution for veterans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way partnered with the Miami Dolphins and Florida Power and Light to offer holiday help to veterans affected by the pandemic.

Volunteers handed out thousands of meals to military veterans and active service members.

“We just wanted to do something and make sure that everyone had a Thanksgiving and food on their tables,” said President of United Way of Broward County Kathleen Cannon. “We are trying to do everything that we can to make sure that all are supported, most especially our veterans.”

Veterans were given five meals per household to accommodate their loved ones as well.

