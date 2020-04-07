United Way, Feeding South Florida host food drive for 100 families in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers continue to step up across South Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way teamed up with Feeding South Florida for their first food distribution drive to help those in need during the crisis.

The food distribution was scheduled for 11 a.m. at 3250 SW 3rd Ave, Tuesday. Organizers, however, may start handing out the grocery items earlier as people have already started lining up.

Those in line have been parked in front of the United Way building for several hours waiting for the distribution to begin.

The objective of the event is to provide 100 families with fresh produce.

The event was put in place to help both those who have been affected by the coronavirus, as well as those who were struggling before the pandemic hit.

The food drive will be in operation until 1 p.m., or until the first 100 families have been served.

