United Way donor wins SUV for donations during annual car giveaway

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman who donated to the United Way was surprised when the charity gifted her a new SUV.

The United Way of Broward County presented Publix manager Liza Porras an Audi Q3 outside the store in Weston, Thursday.

Each year, the United Way of Broward County gives away a car to a donor who gives the organization at least $365.

Porras’ store and fellow associates were all in on the surprise.

“We had all the associates come outside, and then we drove the car up with a big bow on it,” United Way of Broward County CEO Kathleen Cannon said. “It’s an Audi, and we donated it and gave it to her because she’s a donor to United Way.”

The Holman Automotive Group, a longtime United Way partner, donated the Q3.

“Our organization supports United Way in a lot of different ways,” Audi of Pembroke Pines General Manager John Jones said. “This is just one part of a multi-faceted campaign across the nation for us, and it’s something I’m passionate about, and my employees at my location are as well, so we’re excited to be able to support this this morning.”

Porras has been with Publix for more than 20 years and has contributed to the charity for most of that time.

“I feel excited, thankful, grateful, everything, just too many emotions at once,” Porras said.

Cannon said Porras was overwhelmed when she realized the car was hers.

“She was so excited,” Cannon said. “She’s still shaking. She called her husband. She FaceTimed her husband, and she said, ‘I can’t drive the car. I’m too nervous right now,’ so it was really fun.”

More than 10,000 Broward residents donated enough money to enter the drawing in 2019. The money benefits the United Way and all of the charities and causes it serves.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.