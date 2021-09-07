NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site opened in Northwest Miami-Dade a week after three South Florida teachers died of the virus.

On Tuesday, the United Teachers of Dade will host a pop-up vaccination site at Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center, located at 1895 NW 75th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The push for teachers to get vaccinated comes after 13 unvaccinated local public school teachers died of COVID-19 within a two-week time frame.

“It is historically, over decades and decades and decades, shown to be the way you control an infectious disease,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Health experts stress the vaccine is the best tool we have in the fight against the coronavirus.

“When you have a virus that is circulating in the community and you are not vaccinated, you are part of the problem because you’re allowing yourself to be a vehicle for the virus to be spreading to someone else,” said Fauci. “It isn’t only about you. There’s a societal responsibility that we all have.”

“We’re losing folks in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and our community due to COVID and so this is an initiative that we’re supporting,” said Karla Matz with United Teachers of Dade. “We’re trying to make sure we get the word out, that as many people as possible get vaccinated.”

All three vaccines are being offered at the site.

“Every one of the employees that we have lost, based on the information provided to us, lost their lives because they were unvaccinated,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “It is safe, it is safe, it is safe.”

No appointments are necessary for those who want to get vaccinated at the pop-up site.

