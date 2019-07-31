United Airlines flies US flag from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale to honor BSO deputy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. flag was carried in a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale to honor a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in a fatal crash.

Special arrangements were made with the airline to fly the honor flag for BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, who will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was killed in a car crash in Deerfield Beach while responding to a domestic dispute on July 21.

Nimtz was just three shifts away from moving to Indiana with his family.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

