Unit attached to Fort Lauderdale house catches fire; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment unit attached to a house in Fort Lauderdale burst into flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units saw the smoke coming from the home near Southwest 14th Street and 36th Avenue, Sunday afternoon, as they waited to honor the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in a car crash in Deerfield Beach.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the side of the house where the unit is located engulfed in flames.

They were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Video taken by crews captured the charred remains of the apartment.

No one was hurt.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire.

