Union: body found near search area is missing Broward firefighter

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (WSVN) — The search for a missing Broward County firefighter has ended with the discovery of his body, his union said.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association confirmed the body of BSFR firefighter James Vonminden was found near where he was last spotted in Palm Beach County.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jim Vonminden. We sincerely thank the community for all their help in our search efforts. pic.twitter.com/I7IiwLtA2K — Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 23, 2020

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had previously confirmed that a body was found in Jupiter Farms, a few blocks away from where the investigation began.

Fighting back tears, Vonminden’s sister, Vicky Vonminden, said she still held out hope that he would be found alive.

“These guys have known my brother for a very long time, and they’re not going to stop looking for him,” she said.

We are investigating the findings of a decomposed male body located near the NW Corner of Randolph Siding Road and Haine Road, Jupiter Farms. The identity of the male will be determined after an autopsy is performed. No additional information to add at this time. pic.twitter.com/dDfqndf2nq — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 23, 2020

While union officials said the body belongs to Vonminden, investigators have not confirmed this.

Vonminden had been missing since Friday afternoon after he crashed his truck near his Jupiter home. Witnesses said he was last seen disoriented, and he disappeared shortly after the incident.

Vonminden served in BSFR Station 75 in Deerfiend Beach.

Members of his unit assisted in the search. 7News cameras showed a searcher wading in calf-deep water.

Detectives believe the manner of death was suicide, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.