Union: body found near search area is missing Broward firefighter

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (WSVN) — The search for a missing Broward County firefighter has ended with the discovery of his body, his union said.
In a tweet posted late Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association confirmed the body of BSFR firefighter James Vonminden was found near where he was last spotted in Palm Beach County.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had previously confirmed that a body was found in Jupiter Farms, a few blocks away from where the investigation began.
Fighting back tears, Vonminden’s sister, Vicky Vonminden, said she still held out hope that he would be found alive.
“These guys have known my brother for a very long time, and they’re not going to stop looking for him,” she said.
While union officials said the body belongs to Vonminden, investigators have not confirmed this.
Vonminden had been missing since Friday afternoon after he crashed his truck near his Jupiter home. Witnesses said he was last seen disoriented, and he disappeared shortly after the incident.
Vonminden served in BSFR Station 75 in Deerfiend Beach.
Members of his unit assisted in the search. 7News cameras showed a searcher wading in calf-deep water.
Detectives believe the manner of death was suicide, as they continue to investigate.
