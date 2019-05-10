Unforgettable Prom Foundation hosts prom for 200 teens from local hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Unforgettable Prom Foundation hosted a prom for 200 teens from area hospitals at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

The foundation hosted its 10th annual event at the Ritz-Carlton, Friday.

The teens had their pictures taken on the red carpet as they were escorted in by local celebrities.

All of them were thrilled with the opportunity to have a fun night.

“I mean, it just shows that just because you’re going through something doesn’t mean you can’t have fun,” prom attendee India Garcia said, “and I’m not this kind of a person that goes and does these things, but I thought, you know what? Why not have fun? So, I mean, once you get the opportunity, just take it up because it’s fun, and it makes you feel like a person again.”

“Well, I’m really grateful that we get to go here, and it’s like a light out of the whole experience that I had. I like it,” an attendee said.

7News is a proud sponsor of the event, which was hosted and 7Sports’ Donovan Campbell.

7Sports Director Steve Shapiro was also on hand helping escort the teens into the gala, giving the teens a night they won’t soon forget.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.