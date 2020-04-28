Unemployment frustrations continue as several people are being denied assistance

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of thousands of people left unemployed due to the pandemic are eager to get back to work. They are also anxious to get the financial relief they are due to help them until business reopen.

For weeks, people have been complaining about the flaws in the state’s unemployment website as they have not been able to get through to the help from the call center.

Claims, fortunately, have started to be verified and processed at a faster rate than they initially were. Many people, however, are now finding that their claims have been denied.

“Totally frustrated that I wanted to throw the computer,” said Patricia Brown. “You know what, I haven’t reached the point that I just wanted to cry, because I’m angry.”

“I have two children, and I have to be strong,” said Yolanda Lorenzo. “I can’t show them that, ‘Oh, the world is crumbling.’ I can’t show them that we might not have anywhere to live next month, or I might lose my car. Right now, all I can do is pray.”

According to the state of Florida, 1.9 million claims have been submitted, but because some persons submitted multiple claims, they are trying to verify which of the claims are duplicates.

A total of 824,000 have been confirmed, so far, as being unique claims — belonging to one person. Of those, 392,000 claims have beeb processed and paid out.

For those persons who have been denied benefits and are trying to get help through the system, they can apply for a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Those who might not qualify for unemployment benefits under regular Florida law may be eligible for assistance through this option.

