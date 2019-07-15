Underwater concert held near Big Pine Key to raise coral reef preservation awareness

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Music lovers and conservationists dove under the surface for a special concert to help preserve coral reefs.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary south of Big Pine Key, Saturday.

Organizers aimed to encourage environmentally responsible diving and preservation of coral reefs.

Divers and snorkelers enjoyed ocean-themed music such as the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” and songs from “The Little Mermaid.”

The Florida Keys are home to the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

