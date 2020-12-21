Undercover operation exposes Hialeah slaughterhouse of cruelty toward animals

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Allegations of illegal operations have been made about a South Florida slaughterhouse. The questionable practices and cruel crimes were exposed by an undercover operation carried out by an animal welfare organization.

Mary’s Ranch Cabrera, 16301 NW 122nd Ave., is the only legal slaughterhouse in South Florida.

The year-long investigation was carried out by Armed Animal Recovery Mission (AARM).

They sent an undercover operative to the business in December of 2019.

The operation was slowed due to the pandemic, but they have now released video and pictures of their findings.

The group alleges that the business conducts prolonged torture of animals, sometimes seven or eight attempts before an animal is killed.

Some animals were being drowned alive and not being properly stunned before they are placed in hot boiling water, they said.

They are also being accused of allowing customers to participate in the killing process.

The founder of AARM, Richard Couto, said if people want to see change, it’s up to them.

“Is a mere arrest going to change things for the public?” he said. “Is the closure of this place for an inspection, mere days I’m sure it would be, change things for the public? No, it won’t. The public needs to stop coming to the ranch of Cabrera’s and giving their money.”

Investigators with AARM said they have turned over their findings to local government officials and law enforcement agencies.

