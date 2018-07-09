Unconscious man rescued from 170-foot yacht off Fort Lauderdale coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to an unconscious man aboard a 170-foot yacht, six miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the 42-year-old victim was discovered passed out in the engine room of the boat.

Paramedics believe the man was suffering from heat exhaustion.

The victim was put on a fire boat and transported to a nearby hospital.

