Uncle arrested, charged with murder in shooting of SW Miami-Dade woman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a relative in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 44-year-old Stephen Fraser Myers acknowledged his involvement in the death of his niece through marriage, Winnie Mendoza, after detectives interviewed him as a person of interest. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder

Police and fire rescue crews had responded to a call of shots fired along Southwest 307th Street and 152nd Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said Myers, who is married to the victim’s aunt, was having an affair with Mendoza for the past two years.

Police said Myers spotted the victim driving home and followed her there. As she got out of her car, police said, the suspect approached her with a firearm and demanded to know who she had been with the night before.

Detectives said the two engaged in a verbal altercation before Myers discharged his weapon, fatally striking Mendoza multiple times in her torso, and fled the scene.

First responders found Mendoza’s body in the driveway of a home and pronounced her dead.

7Skyforce HD captured the victim’s body covered by a yellow tarp.

Officials said they also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Meanwhile, police said, Myers drove home and told his wife that he had shot her niece.

The suspect fled his home but was located by police shortly after.

Mendoza’s relatives said she was working as an assistant at a nearby pharmacy while studying to be a nurse.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

