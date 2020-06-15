UM to resume on-campus classes Aug. 17

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami has announced plans to resume in-person classes on Aug. 17.

The University said they are reimagining and reengineering their spaces, calendars and modes of instruction to “safeguard health while allowing for an engaging on-campus experience.”

An update on the Fall 2020 semester: Fall classes will commence on campus on Monday, Aug. 17—one week earlier than originally planned—and on-campus instruction will conclude on Nov. 20—the Friday before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/eWf2P39GZC — University of Miami (@univmiami) June 15, 2020

University officials said students will return to campus on a modified schedule. Classes are beginning a week earlier than originally planned and on-campus instruction will end Friday, Nov. 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving.

An additional day of online instruction will take place on Monday, Nov. 23, followed by a reading day on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Final exams will take place online between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

“This revised academic calendar will enable students to travel home for the Thanksgiving holiday and not return to campus again until the spring semester, thereby limiting the frequency of travel and potential for virus transmission and spread,” the university said.

Administrators said while most classes will occur in person, some classes may be offered online, or in a mix of in-person/online formats to allow for proper social distancing.

