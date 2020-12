CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami graduates will have their ceremonies online.

The university canceled all in-person commencement ceremonies in December due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Online ceremonies will take place on the same days and times that were originally planned for the in-person events.

