UM suspends Delta Gamma sorority amid hazing allegations

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami has suspended one of their sororities amid allegations of hazing.

The Delta Gamma sorority has been ordered to halt all operations after videos were posted on social media that appear to show hazing taking place.

The video was later sent to school administrators.

An investigation is underway to determine if the organization violated any university policies.

