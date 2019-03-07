UM student arrested for using stolen credit card numbers to pay tuition

MIAMI (WSVN) - A University of Miami student has been accused of using stolen credit card numbers to pay his tuition.

Twenty-two-year-old Zhaosen Zhang was detained after a woman called police when she noticed a $6,000 charge on her account, Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who is an international student from China, has since been charged with grand theft and identity theft.

