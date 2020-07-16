UM School of Medicine selected as part of national initiative to test potential COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has been selected to be part of the effort in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The school has been selected to be part of the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network to launch clinical trials to test potential vaccines.

The initiative, which will be led by infectious diseases expert Susanne Doblecki-Lewis, M.D., M.S.P.H., is part of a large scale study established by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a tremendous impact in South Florida and across the world,” Susanne Doblecki-Lewis said. “We are testing vaccines with the goal of finding a safe and effective way to ha

The first Phase 3 clinical trial that will be conducted will test the vaccine developed by NIAID scientists at the biotechnology company Moderna. UM plans to enroll 1,000 volunteers in South Florida in that clinical trial, which is expected to begin this summer.

Volunteers will need to be at least 18 years old and can register to participate through an online registry. Using community outreach and mobile operations, Miller School clinical researchers plan to recruit young and older adults, including groups with existing co-morbidities.

“We are committed to engaging people who represent the range of residents impacted by COVID-19 in South Florida by gender, age, race, and ethnicity, as well as those who are particularly at-risk because of medical conditions,” said Doblecki-Lewis. “This is how we will help ensure that any vaccine that is developed will be relevant for those who could benefit most from it.”

