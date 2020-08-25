UM remains open for on-campus instruction, disciplines those who violated rules

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - On-campus instruction at the University of Miami will continue as planned, and the school has disciplined those who have broken the school’s COVID-19 rules after over 140 people associated with the university tested positive for the virus.

School administrators said the irresponsible actions of some students has made the university’s situation worse.

“The U remains open for on-campus instruction,” UM President Dr. Julio Frenk said. “Those whose behavior indicates that they are not honoring their commitment to the community have begun meeting with the consequences of their poor choices.”

The Florida Department of Health reported over 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 773 of those cases were in Miami-Dade County, and Broward County reported 201 new cases of the virus. Monroe County reported only two new cases of the virus.

Of the 141 people in the university’s community who tested positive, most of them are students. Those who tested positive and are living on campus have been placed in isolation rooms, and two dormitory floors in one building have been quarantined.

“I think some students should take a little more responsibility for their actions,” student Chase Renninger said.

According to Frenk, some students have been kicked out of student housing while others have been suspended.

“I see a lot of people not being very concerned about the virus,” student Luca Azevedo said.

“I mean, I kinda think it’s up to us and what we need to do to follow those rules they have put in place,” student Aliyah Beverly said.

The university community’s infection rate is above 5%, and to try to keep that number low, the university has put a system of “testing, contact tracing and tracking” into place.

The school revealed a COVID-19 dashboard on Monday that breaks down the numbers for students, faculty and staff members to remain informed.

“If each of us does the right thing, we will keep each other safe and continue to have rewarding experiences this year,” Frenk said.

One person in the university’s faculty or staff has been hospitalized with the virus.

For a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases at the university, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.