MIAMI (WSVN) - University of Miami Health Pediatrician Doctor Lisa Gwynn was removed from her position on the Board of Directors for the Florida Healthy Kids program.

This came after she publicly criticized Florida’s decision to delay access to the COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old.

It is reported that Gwynn received an email on Wednesday afternoon from the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis informing her she would be removed from her role on the board for making “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view.”

Gwynn took to Twitter to confirm the news.

On the same day that we began administering COVID-19 vaccine to infants and children under 5, I was removed from the Florida Healthy Kids Board for advocating for equitable access for the underserved and for pediatricians. Disappointing. @FloridaAAP @AmerAcadPeds @CNN pic.twitter.com/7fPlXCtrVK — Dr. Lisa Gwynn (@LisaGwynn) June 30, 2022

Gwynn has appeared in a number of media interviews since Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced that the state would not make COVID-19 vaccines available for children under five years old at local county health departments.

“That’s one thing this virus has taught us, both in pediatrics and adults, is that we really can’t predict how the virus is gonna affect people,” she said in a 7News interview in June 2021. “It affects people very, very differently.”

Florida pediatricians and parents criticized the state’s decision, which DeSantis argued was consistent with his administration’s position that vaccinating young children is not “appropriate.”

The COVID-19 vaccine for that age group is now available at pharmacies, community health centers and children’s hospitals.

Gwynn, who is also the president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has pointed out the shot is still not available through county health departments, which is how many doctors have sought their supply.

DeSantis released a statement regarding Gwynn’s removal which reads, “A board member making public, false accusations about state policy runs the risk of jeopardizing the constructive working relationship between Florida Healthy Kids and the board and state agencies they work closely with, including DOH and the AHCA.”

At last check, Patronis has not made any further comments on Gwynn’s removal.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.