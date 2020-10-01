UM, FIU, FAMU announce plans to cancel Spring Break to prevent COVID-19 spread

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pandemic has claimed another popular event: Spring Break.

Florida International University and the University of Miami have both announced plans to cancel Spring Break.

FIU said in a tweet that they have proposed a new Spring 2021 calendar that removes Spring Break. The calendar must first be approved by the Faculty Senate. If it is adopted, the semester will end a week early instead of the break.

UM President Julio Frenk said that in lieu of Spring Break, they will have two “Wellness Wednesdays” that will “give students a break from instruction.”

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has also announced plans to cancel Spring Break and end the semester a week earlier.

Florida State University announced a similar plan, Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending