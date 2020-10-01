UM, FIU, FAMU announce plans to cancel Spring Break to prevent COVID-19 spread

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pandemic has claimed another popular event: Spring Break.

Florida International University and the University of Miami have both announced plans to cancel Spring Break.

Good evening Panthers. Please see attached image for statement regarding Spring Break 2021. pic.twitter.com/q8aICiFl5i — FIU (@FIU) September 30, 2020

FIU said in a tweet that they have proposed a new Spring 2021 calendar that removes Spring Break. The calendar must first be approved by the Faculty Senate. If it is adopted, the semester will end a week early instead of the break.

UM President Julio Frenk said that in lieu of Spring Break, they will have two “Wellness Wednesdays” that will “give students a break from instruction.”

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has also announced plans to cancel Spring Break and end the semester a week earlier.

Florida State University announced a similar plan, Wednesday.

