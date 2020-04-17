UM doctor handcuffed outside home speaks out, shares plans to help homeless

MIAMI (WSVN) - A University of Miami doctor who was handcuffed in front of his home is speaking out about the incident, and he said he wants the officer who handcuffed him to be held responsible for the incident.

Dr. Armen Henderson said he was in front of his home unloading a van on April 10 when a City of Miami Police officer pulled up. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

“I want an apology,” Henderson said. “I was humiliated in front of my home. “I had to call for my wife in order to deescalate things. Things that he started in the first place.”

Minutes later, Henderson was released from the handcuffs after his wife provided the police sergeant with identification.

City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina explained that the officer was on the lookout for people dumping in the neighborhood. When the officer spotted Henderson, Colina said the officer pulled over to investigate.

“We are aware of the video,” Colina said. “This will be investigated fully. Now, what happens after that, what’s being discussed, the actions that were taken, etc., all of that needs to be investigated, and it will be investigated.”

Last Friday’s incident has given Henderson a platform to call attention to his mission during the coronavirus pandemic. He is working with several volunteers and organizations, including Dream Defenders and the Smile Trust, to test people who are living on the streets while also distributing tents and masks.

“We tell people to shelter in place, and yet, they have no shelter,” Henderson said.

Henderson is calling on Miami-Dade County to do more for the homeless, including providing shelter by using hotels and other vacant properties.

As for his situation with the City of Miami, Henderson said he wants the sergeant in the video held accountable, knowing the encounter could have had a very different ending.

“These things escalate into situations where individuals are shot, particularly black men,” Henderson said. “In this case, it did not happen, but it could have.”

A spokesperson for the Homeless Trust, the entity that oversees the programs for the homeless population in Miami-Dade County, said they have been putting the homeless most at risk for contracting the virus in hotel rooms for a month.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.