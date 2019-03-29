Ultra prepares for first day of festival in Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival as well as police and city officials are preparing for the first day of the festival in Virginia Key.

Lights for the stages were tested early Friday morning before the gates open at 2 p.m.

An estimated 60,000 festival goers are expected to attend the event as well as those who are attending Miami Music Week events.

The Chainsmokers and Marshmello are among the artists set to perform over the next few days.

City leaders met with fire rescue and police on Friday morning to discuss the plan on making sure the festival runs smoothly.

City of Miami Police Chief @Jcolina67 and his Staff along with Miami Fire Rescue Chief meet with City Manager @emiliotgonzalez to explain the 3 day Ultra Safety Strategy Plan. pic.twitter.com/IkdHX54s1N — Freddie Cruz (@FreddieCruz16) March 29, 2019

Over 500 officers were said to be scheduled to work the event over the weekend.

Traffic to and from the festival still remains a major concern due to the fact that there is only one bridge in and out.

Ride sharing apps are willing to drop festival goers off but not pick them up, leaving festival goers with the only option to use a shuttle bus service when the festival ends at 2 a.m.

“There’s 230 buses on their way out,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Manuel Morales. “It will be a little bit of a challenge for us to make sure that all the attendees get safely into those buses, but we’re up for the task.”

“There are patrons that tend to overindulge but it’s nothing that the City of Miami isn’t prepared to handle,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Alex Fernandez.

Traffic in the area is expected to be delayed all three days of the festival.

For information on the shuttle service provided, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.