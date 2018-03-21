Ultra Music Festival prepares for busy weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival, a music festival that attracts thousands worldwide, held a briefing Wednesday morning on what to expect this weekend.

Officials held the briefing in Downtown Miami, which provided details on what’s new for this year’s Ultra Music Festival and information on the safety and traffic plan for the event. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and city officials also toured the venue, reviewing security procedures.

“Obviously we’re gonna have an incredible amount of police officers that are going to be working,” said Colina. “We have officers that are gonna be in plain clothes. We’re working with the FBI. They’re going to have agents here to collaborate and assist us as well. We have elevated observation points at different parts of the city, so we can look down and get a bird’s eye view of what’s happening.”

Colina added that air and SWAT units will be working, as well.

Ultra begins Friday and lasts until Sunday at Bayfront Park in Miami.

