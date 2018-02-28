Ultra Music Festival organizers to make security top priority

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the Ultra Music Festival making its return to Miami in March, organizers are working on their plans to keep attendees safe.

“We’re always concerned. Safety and security is our primary mission,” said Ultra Chief of Security Ray Martinez. “Fortunately, Miami Police Department is a premiere law enforcement, and they put together some tactics and plans to guard against that and try to prevent anything from happening.”

The electronic music festival is taking place in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Las Vegas shootings.

“I think everyone in South Florida — really across the country — is shaken by what occurred in Parkland,” Martinez said. “Our heart goes out to those victims, the families and everybody that went through this. My message to the public is really, again, if you see something, say something. It’s so important, so critical that the information comes to us so we can follow up on it.”

Seventeen people were killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting and 58 people were killed in the shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

“First thing is, if you see something, say something,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz. “Anybody in these buildings, anything suspicious, remember, call 911. You’re gonna have plenty of uniformed officers out here. We did add some resources — we never get into numbers of how many — but you can rest assured that we are going to have plenty of uniformed personnel, whether it be in the water, aerial, we have our SWAT team on standby as well, and again, we always have undercover officers for the safety and the security for everyone.”

Cruz added that the public’s help is paramount in keeping the event safe.

“One message that we always like to get across is that we need everybody’s help,” Cruz added.

Ultra will take place from March 23 to 25.

