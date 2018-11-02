Ultra Music Festival eyes Virginia Key for new venue

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is negotiating a new contract at a different location after being booted from Bayfront Park.

The contract outlines a proposal to move the three-day electronic dance music event near Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key.

“This new production concept, which would be a natural progression into the next chapter of Ultra’s story, would be truly transformative,” a statement by UMF read.

Back in September, City of Miami officials unanimously rejected a proposal to keep the festival at Bayfront Park.

A vote for the new location has been tentatively scheduled for Nov. 15.

