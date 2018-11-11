KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival’s fight for a new venue in Key Biscayne is drawing harsh protests and serious concerns.

White banners reading “Say no to Ultra on Virginia Key greeted hundreds of people who showed up to take part in the annual Lighthouse Run at Bill Baggs State Park, Saturday.

Objections to the festival’s proposed move are taking place as a City of Miami Commission vote on allowing the festival to move to Virginia Key Beach quickly approaches.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay said she’s highly concerned about major issues the festival could bring if the vote is approved.

“We are concerned about the environmental impacts, we’re concerned about life safety issues, we’re concerned about traffic,” she said. “It’s a challenge because there’s no public transportation to this venue. We’re expecting 165,000 people, and it’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Ultra Music Festival officials released a statement in response to people opposed to the move that reads, “Event organizers of Ultra Music Festival are experienced and responsible promoters who intend to fulfill their commitment to produce a safe and enjoyable event.”

