(WSVN) - Makeup and skincare enthusiasts will soon be spending a lot more when heading to Target.

Starting in August, five Target locations across South Florida will be adding a mini Ulta Beauty store inside the beauty department.

The Ulta mini stores will include 50 brands like bareMinerals, Tarte and TULA Skincare.

The Target stores that will have the Ulta Beauty mini store inside of them are located at:

3200 N Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale

500 N Congress Ave in Lake Park

3401 N MIami Ave in Miami

8201 Federated West Roadway in Plantation

12801 W Sunrise Blvd in Sunrise

