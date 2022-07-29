FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ukrainian ballerina got her big break in South Florida after she escaped her war-torn country.

Yulia Moskalenko, a ballerina for Miami City Ballet, is now the face of a Fort Lauderdale magazine after she was given permission to stay in America.

According to their website, Venice Magazine is a luxury and lifestyle publication that engages high-net-worth readers from Miami Beach to Palm Beach. They regularly feature travel destinations, art and culture, fine cuisine, fashion and everything in between.

The founder of the magazine, Carlos Suarez, saw a unique beauty and talent in Moskalenko.

“Having her tell her story [and] having her grace our cover,” said Suarez. “Showing that there’s incredible culture and beauty in Ukraine and now we’re fortunate to have it here. It’s a big deal for us.”

The ballerina turned model expressed her gratitude.

“It’s so great here,” said Moskalenko. “I really like it and I’m so excited to join Miami City Ballet. I’m so excited to be a part of Venice Magazine.”

Moskalenko asked for help to escape her home country to find a new home where she can pursue a dancing career. She was unable to continue her passion in Ukraine because of the war.

“It was so difficult solution for me to leave my home,” said Moskalenko.

Miami City Ballet offered Moskalenko a contract to be a principal dancer for the company.

She will be the lead ballerina in South Florida’s ballet interpretation of the famous Shakspearian play, Romeo and Juliet. Her dance partner, Renan Cerdeiro, is looking forward to gracing the stage with her.

“She’s beautiful,” said Cerdeiro. “I’m just excited to get to know her more and have her in the company and explore her artistry to have her sharing her dancing with us. It’s an honor to have a Ukrainian dancer in the company.”

Moskalenko has a promising future, but she doesn’t want people to forget about the war in her country.

“The war still continues,” said Moskalenko. “Ukraine still needs so much to help and also to close the sky because it’s too hard. You don’t know what’s happening the next minute because all Ukraine bombings.”

Moskalenko and the rest of Miami City Ballet will perform Romeo and Juliet across South Florida from October 21 to November 13.

