COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida congregation has been collecting supplies to send to Ukraine for weeks, but a road block has them searching for a shipping solution.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cooper City has been inundated with donations, filling up a room with supplies.

However, the house of worship is now running into a challenge trying to get the donations to Ukraine.

“We got so many donations from some organizations, also people who live in Cooper City,” said Eugen, one of the volunteers.

“They want to feel they can give also to Ukraine to help them, I guess diminish the suffering they’re going through,” said volunteer Robert Holleran.

Volunteers have been working to keep up with the donations coming in by building boxes and sorting items trying to get them shipped.

“I felt I should give back to the community, try to help people that are thousands of miles away,” said Holleran.

Boxes are loaded with supplies that are meant to support Ukrainian defense forces and hospitals.

“As you see by the hundreds and hundreds of boxes, some have already left here and gone out, these are awaiting to be shipped out,” said Holleran.

The church has been a base in South Florida supporting Ukraine since Russia invaded, hosting prayer services and doing what they can to show their support.

The church is overwhelmed with the generosity from people who have donated, as they try to move these items out and to Ukraine as quick as they can.

“That’s the challenge for us, to get it out of here, but we’re working on it every day,” said Holleran.

If you can help move these boxes, reach out to the church and see how you can help.

