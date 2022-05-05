FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ukrainian mother and her daughters who found refuge in South Florida had a day of rest and relaxation after escaping their war-torn homeland.

Olga Sadretdinova wiped tears from her eyes as 4Ever Young Spokesperson J.B. reassured the mother and her two girls, Oryna and Varvara, after they went through hell and arrived from Ukraine just last week.

“I was a first-year law student,” said Oryna through a translator. “I love to study, and now my university doesn’t exist.”

Their home was destroyed, and they were able to narrowly escape Russian soldiers, eventually going to Poland, Mexico and then the U.S. Everything they owned is gone. 7News shared their story last week.

“Last Thursday, I was watching my favorite channel, Channel 7News, watching the news, and I captured this story on Olga and her daughters, and I felt like a rush come over me of wanting to help,” said J.B.

J.B. is the spokesperson at 4Ever Young in Fort Lauderdale. She spoke with the owners, asking them to do something.

“We decided to jump in, try to help, not only with the cash donation, but also some things that actually make her feel better, you know, about being here in the circumstances in which the families are living in right now,” said 4Ever Young co-founder Carlton Washington.

“We here at 4Ever Young want you to come in for a facial,” said J.B. to Olga.

It was some much-needed TLC to celebrate Mother’s Day, a new day that Olga is learning about.

“We are in America only one week. We never, ever expected such a response,” said Olga, “strange people, who do not know us but who learned about our story, helping us.”

The family is living temporarily in Lauderdale Lakes and are here on a humanitarian parole. They’ve signed up for English classes and wanted to thank those who have helped them forget the reality of their situation. They’re just hoping to move forward.

“Thank you very much,” said Oryna.

4Ever Young in Fort Lauderdale gave the family $1,000, much needed money that this family needs to just buy everyday things. They came here with nothing but the clothes on their back.

They’re also giving them a treatment for Mother’s Day. However, this family still needs help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Sadretdinovas get back on their feet. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.