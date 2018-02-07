UCF suspends frat after mom says son was forced to drink

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has suspended a fraternity after a woman complained that her son was forced to chug a bottle of vodka during a pledging event.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the university has scheduled a Feb. 16 hearing for Beta Theta Pi, which was accused of hazing and providing alcohol to minors in November.

The suspension came after a former pledge’s mother wrote the fraternity’s national organization saying her son was dropped as a pledge after getting sick because he was forced to drink a “huge bottle” of Smirnoff Ice.

Beta Theta Pi was banned from Penn State University after a pledge died at a fraternity party there last year. The national organization says it’s working with the University of Central Florida to investigate this latest case.

