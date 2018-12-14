UCF offering additional $40 million in scholarships, aid

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida says it will offer an additional $40 million in scholarships and financial aid to students.

The Orlando-based school announced this week that the new scholarships and other institutional aid will help ensure that no student has to give up pursuing a degree because of money.

“This investment is designed to help more students graduate, and do so faster and with less debt,” said University president Dale Whittaker in a statement.

Whittaker also said the funds will provide crucial short-term assistance to help students overcome financial hurdles that may keep them from graduating, and it will offer the financial security necessary for students to reduce their work hours

The school says nearly half of UCF students work more than 20 hours a week and that can often delay their earning degrees in four years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.