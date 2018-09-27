UCF extends in-state tuition to students from Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida is extending its offer of in-state tuition to students who came to the school from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria.

The Orlando-based university’s trustees voted Thursday to waive out-of-state fees for students from those U.S. territories through 2023.

The trustees also expanded the offer to any students from those islands who already are in the pipeline at Florida’s 28 public community colleges.

Students must remain continuously enrolled to qualify.

UCF’s tuition and fees for Florida residents is $6,368 per year, compared to $22,478 per year for non-Florida residents.

