Uber offers 50% off rides to and from FIU’s MMC campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University announced a deal with Uber that allows riders 50 percent off to and from the Modesto A. Maidique campus.

In an article by FIU News, the ride-sharing discount with Uber will last from Wednesday morning until March 27. This discount comes after a recent FIU bridge collapse that has caused traffic closures and delays in the area.

To take advantage of the deal, riders are asked to use the code “FIUCOMMUTE” when using Uber POOL or Express POOL trips to and from MMC. The discount is good for up to $10 per trip.

To apply the code, the FIU News article said, “…in the Uber app, choose Payment > Promotions > Add Promo/Gift Code and type in FIUCOMMUTE.”

The article adds that Southwest Eighth Street remains closed to vehicle traffic from 107th Avenue to 117thAvenue.

