Uber Eats driver OK after bullet flies through windshield in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber Eats driver said he’s grateful to be alive after he found himself caught in the middle of a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Assad Assad said he was picking up food from a nightclub along the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive when shots rang out, early Sunday morning.

“It was a shootout going on, and a bullet just went through my windshield to the back of the back seat cushion,” he said, “and thank God nothing happened. I got some cuts here and there.”

Assad said he sped away from the scene as quickly as he could and ended up at a nearby Pollo Tropical.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

