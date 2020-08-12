Uber driver shot at in Hollywood with passengers in back seat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber driver was shot at on Interstate 95 in Hollywood while passengers were riding in his car.

The shooting happened near Hollywood Boulevard and South 24th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The driver did not want to speak on camera, but he said he has no idea why he or his passengers were targeted.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hollywood Police are currently on the scene investigating.

7News cameras captured at least four bullet holes in the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to find clues that point to a shooter.

