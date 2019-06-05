Uber driver caught in crossfire during shootout in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber driver said he was caught in the crossfire during a shootout between two vehicles in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were called to the scene at the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and 165th Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Uber driver Lebuardo Planches said he was in the area dropping off a passenger when a bullet pierced his back window while he waited at a red light.

“I work for Uber. I was dropping off a client,” Planches said through a translator. “I didn’t hear the gunshots or anything, but I saw the window crack.”

According to police, witnesses said two cars were involved in the shooting.

Police said a vehicle crashed into another, and then the passengers in both vehicles started shooting.

The bullet passed within inches of Planches’ head and exited through the car’s front windshield.

“I felt like a rush of air go past my ear,” he said.

Both cars were gone by the time police arrived on the scene, investigators said.

Planches said he is happy he escaped unscathed.

“We’re living in a crazy world,” he said. “Believe me. What I’m telling you. We’re living in a crazy world.”

Police closed off the roadways while they investigated.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

