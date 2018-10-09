Uber driver carjacked during ridesharing trip

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Uber driver was attacked by a passenger while on the job in Miami.

The driver said he picked up a female passenger and then a male passenger shortly after. After arriving at the first stop, the male rider began to hit and slap the driver.

Out of fear, the female passenger quickly got out of the vehicle. The driver also managed to get out.

That’s when the attacker fled the scene with the Uber driver’s car.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.