Uber driver becomes good Samaritan after Hialeah customer leaves keys behind

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber customer and her grandmother said they are thankful for the driver who went above and beyond his job duties to lend a helping hand in Hialeah.

Ashley Rodriguez said it all started when she was running late to a friend’s birthday party on Saturday. Instead of asking her grandmother, Sharon Weiss, for a ride, she decided to schedule an Uber pickup.

“I got my Uber, I went to the corner right next to my house, and I was like, my mind was all over the place,” she said. “I was, like, trying to remember what to bring and everything, so I thought I had everything on me.”

But when Rodriguez made it to the party, she noticed a string of alerts with an alarming update.

“I thought I had everything on me, and approximately around 6 something, I had gotten a message on my Apple Watch, something from Uber, so I was like, ‘What?'” she said.

As it turned out, Rodriguez had left her keys in her Uber. Frantic, she reached out to the driver, Dayron Martell, who told her he was happy to return the keys to her grandmother in Hialeah.

Weiss said the driver could not have been more humble.

“When she called me and said that the guy was coming with the keys, I went outside and waited for him, and he got out of the car, brings me the keys. I offered him a tip and he said, ‘No, no, no, no, no,'” she said. “I said, ‘No, you came all the way to Hialeah to bring keys. Take the money,’ so I gave him the money, and he took it, and he was thankful, and we’re thankful.”

For Martell, this is just another day on the job, but he said this isn’t the first time he’s been in a position to do the right thing.

“There was a girl from another country that she left her passport, and she wasn’t from here,” he said, “and she called me the day she was leaving the country, and I take it to her at the airport, and she was very happy, too.”

Martell’s efforts led to a happy customer, and Rodriguez and her grandmother said they are grateful to shine a light on this Uber driver who delivered in a big way.

“It is a big deal, and he deserves credit for that,” said Weiss.

Uber customers who leave important documents or valuables in a vehicle are advised to contact the driver directly. If that doesn’t work, they can always contact the ride-hailing service directly.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.