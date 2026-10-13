HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber driver was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a 63-year-old former passenger during an outing for coffee in Hialeah.

According to the arrest report, the victim initially met Joe Luis Suarez, 51, when her daughter arranged an Uber ride to Boca Raton so she could care for her granddaughter.

During the ride, the two struck up a conversation and exchanged phone numbers for future transportation needs.

Police said Suarez contacted the victim several days later, telling her he was near her home and asking if she wanted to go out for coffee.

The victim agreed because she had previously spoken with him and believed he was a trustworthy person, according to the report.

Instead of going for coffee, investigators said Suarez drove the woman to Victor Wilde Park in Hialeah, where he pulled over as though he wanted to talk.

The victim told police that Suarez suddenly climbed on top of her while she was sitting in the front passenger seat and began touching and kissing her without her consent.

According to the report, the woman pushed him away and questioned his actions.

Investigators said the woman became frightened and exited the vehicle, but Suarez followed her and allegedly forced her into the back seat, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police Suarez then drove her back home.

The alleged assault was reported to Hialeah police on July 2, several months after the incident.

On Monday, Oct. 12, officers located Suarez in Hialeah and took him into custody.

He was transported to Hialeah Police Headquarters for questioning before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Suarez faces one count of sexual battery.

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