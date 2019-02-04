U.S. Representative introduces bill for stiffer animal cruelty penalties

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawmakers in Congress are pushing for legislation that would result in much stiffer punishment for those convicted in animal cruelty cases.

U.S. Representative Ted Deutch, D-Fla., has sponsored the bill called the “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.”

The bill would result in a sentence of up to seven years in prison for abusers.

It would also allow local law enforcement to work with federal agents if a suspect flees to another state.

“There is one issue we can all agree on, and that’s making animal abuse a federal crime,” Deutch said. “Protecting our pets, protecting our animals, is an issue that merely everyone agrees on, which is worth emphasizing in a time where agreement is rare.”

While animal cruelty is a felony in all 50 states, supporters of the bill said making it a federal crime will give law enforcement additional tools to prosecute.

