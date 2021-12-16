FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boatload of plans are in the works for Port Everglades.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the port Wednesday, to discuss how the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill can help with an expansion program.

The new bill will help with the national supply chain while generating local jobs.

Billions will be invested in ports across the country for everything from repairs to reducing congestion.

