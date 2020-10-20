U.S. postal worker facing federal charges after reports of stealing mail

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. postal worker landed behind bars after accusations of stealing mail.

Crystal Nicole Myrie is now facing charges of stealing mail from a route which included mail-in ballots and several pre-paid debit cards.

Officials said Myrie was questioned at the Normandy Branch in Miami Beach where she worked.

Inspector agents later found 150 pieces of mail in her car.

She is now facing federal charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.